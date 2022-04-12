Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

