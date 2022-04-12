M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:MPE opened at GBX 1,039.39 ($13.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 911.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 859.48. The company has a market capitalization of £566.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090 ($14.20).

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.74), for a total value of £22,462.24 ($29,270.58).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

