Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

