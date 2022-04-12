The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $35,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

