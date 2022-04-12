Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

