Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,169.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,294.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,351.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.