Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,716 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,055,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.