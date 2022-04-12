Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

