Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

