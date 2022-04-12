Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

