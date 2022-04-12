Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

