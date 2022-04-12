Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 395 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

