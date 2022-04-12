3,512 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TD opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
