3,512 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.