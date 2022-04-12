Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

