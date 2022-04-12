DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,029 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average is $274.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.76.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

