Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NCA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

