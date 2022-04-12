BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MYD opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.