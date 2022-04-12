Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signature Bank stock opened at $270.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

