BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE BUI opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.