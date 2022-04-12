Energi Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Energi has a market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $437,372.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.62 or 0.11883085 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00194675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00391555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,837,551 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

