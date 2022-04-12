Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

DT stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

