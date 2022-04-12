Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 339,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

NYSE:CNC opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

