Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.