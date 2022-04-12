Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $47,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

