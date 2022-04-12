Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 526 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

