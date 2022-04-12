Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $43,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.70. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

JOYY Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.