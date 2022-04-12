JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 101.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $31,242,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in JOYY by 106.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 363,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

YY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.70. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

