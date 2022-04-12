Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.39.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.