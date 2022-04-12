Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

