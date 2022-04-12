LuaSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185,474.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $185,474.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,776,376 coins and its circulating supply is 171,468,241 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

