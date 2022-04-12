Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

RXRX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,307.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

