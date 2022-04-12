Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Target Price at $14.90

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 419,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

