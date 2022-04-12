Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,935,024 shares of company stock worth $42,401,949. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

