Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $243,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

