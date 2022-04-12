Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target at $0.78

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.79) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

