AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

