AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Shares of T stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
