The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

COO opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.14. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.