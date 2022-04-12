KeyCorp Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $310.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $550.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

