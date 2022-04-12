StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.