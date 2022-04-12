StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.
In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
