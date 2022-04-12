Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 197,128.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 872,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 408,220 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.