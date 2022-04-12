Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARKQ stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.