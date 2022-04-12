Clarius Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

