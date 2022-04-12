Clarius Group LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

