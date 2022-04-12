The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

