Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

