Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.