Clarius Group LLC Sells 117 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock worth $6,677,196. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

