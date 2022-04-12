Clarius Group LLC Has $425,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,511.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,637.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

