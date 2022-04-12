Clarius Group LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

