PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

